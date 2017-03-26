Hornets 120 (33-40), Suns 106 (22-52)

Kemba Walker put up 31 points and 9 assists and the Hornets cruised to a victory over the Suns. Charlotte was able to hold Devin Booker, who dropped 70 on Friday, to just 23 on 7/17 from the field.

Phoenix, who has been playing without Eric Bledsoe, has now lost eight consecutive games, while the Hornets have won four of their last five.

Nets 107 (16-57), Hawks 92 (37-36)

Atlanta was without three starters today, including All-Star Paul Millsap, and Brooklyn took advantage. Brook Lopez led the way with 23 points and became the Nets’ career leader in field goals, passing Buck Williams.

The Nets are on a mini-roll (at least for them), having won three of their last four and seven of fifteen in March. The Hawks, on the other hand, have fallen in their last seven.

Kings 98 (28-45), Clippers 97 (44-31)

Trailing by 18 in the fourth quarter, Sacramento mounted an incredible comeback. The young guys delivered in the clutch, with Buddy (15 points, 7 rebounds) knocking down a pair of huge three-pointers and Cauley-Stein (8 points, 14 rebounds) hitting the game-winning putback.

The win was Sacramento’s third in the last 15 games.

Bulls 109 (35-39), Bucks 94 (37-36)

Jimmy Butler dished out a career-high 14 assists, Nikola Mirotic tied his season-high with 28 points, and Rajon Rondo flirted with a triple-double (18p, 9a, 9r). It was a big win for Chicago as they continue to fight for that eighth spot in the East. Milwaukee, who had won their last three, got 22 points and one ridiculous slam from Giannis.

Rockets 137 (51-22), Thunder 125 (41-31)

In a battle between MVP candidates, Westbrook posted the more ridiculous stat line, but Harden’s Rockets prevailed.

Rockets shoot 63.3% from the field, take down OKC 137-125. Beard: 22 points, 12 assists, 5 boards

Brodie: 39 points, 13 assists, 11 boards pic.twitter.com/CahfNM9ZQ5 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 26, 2017

Houston’s 63.3 shooting percentage was their highest since January, 1995. James was actually the fourth-leading scorer, as Trevor Ariza (24p), Eric Gordon (24p), and Louis Williams (31p) all had the hot hand. After the game, the team Twitter account made their argument for Beard over Brodie.

Pacers 107 (37-36), 76ers 94 (27-46)

Indiana moved into a three-way tie for fifth place in the East with a victory over the Sixers. Myles Turner got the job done, dropping 17 points and grabbing 16 boards. Philly shot just 39.8% from the field and attempted 15 fewer free throws.

Celtics 112 (48-26), Heat 108 (35-38)

The Heat used an 8-0 start to the fourth quarter to get back in the game, but the Celtics held tough. Isaiah led the way with another 30-point gem (10/18 from the field). Crowder pitched in 25 and 6 boards as well. For Miami, Tyler Johnson had 24 off the bench and Whiteside recorded a monster double-double (19p, 15r).

Boston has now won four straight and moved within percentage points of Cleveland for the No.1 spot in the East.

Warriors 106 (59-14), Grizzlies 94 (40-33)

It was the Klay Thompson show in the second half of this one, as the sharpshooter dropped 21 of his 31, helping the Warriors to secure a victory. Curry had a double-double (21p, 11a) and Iggy added 20 on an efficient 7/8.

That’s seven straight wins for Golden State, while the Grizz have dropped their last three.

Pelicans 115 (31-42), Nuggets 90 (35-38)

With DeMarcus Cousins sidelined due to an ankle injury, Anthony Davis stepped up. The Brow had 31 points and 15 rebounds – his 45th double-double of the season.

Denver began the night in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference; but with this loss and Portland’s win over Los Angeles, they ended it in ninth.

Trail Blazers 97 (35-38), Lakers 81 (21-52)

The Blazers ran away with this one in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 37-24 and taking a 21-point lead into the fourth. Dame had 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists and Allen Crabbe had 18 off the bench.

As previously noted, Portland has jumped into the No. 8 spot in the West. With nine games remaining, let’s see if they can hold onto it.