Pacers 123 (20-18), Knicks 109 (16-20)

After snapping a six-game skid against the Bucks on Friday, the Knicks absorbed another tough defeat in Indiana on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis committed five turnovers in a 16-point showing, while Carmelo Anthony and Brandon Jennings tallied 17 points apiece. Paul George and Jeff Teague led Indiana’s scoring with 19 points each.

Per the NY Post, the Knicks are now 0-7 in second games of back-to-back contests this season.

Pacers are at the magic 110 point mark, in which they are 13-1 when hitting this season. — Pat Boylan (@PatBoylanPacers) January 8, 2017

Celtics 117 (22-14), Pelicans 108 (14-24)

Entering Saturday’s game averaging 30.7 points over his last six games, Isaiah Thomas dropped 38 points in a win over Anthony Davis (36 points, 15 rebounds) and the Pelicans. Marcus Smart added 22 points, including five from beyond the arc, and Gerald Green chipped in 15 off the bench. Donatas Motiejunas made his Pelicans debut, scoring 11 points.

Thunder 121 (22-16), Nuggets 106 (14-23)

Russell Westbrook recorded 18 triple-doubles last season…following Saturday’s 32p/17r/11a stat line, he’s only one shy of that total this year. Steven Adams contributed 16 points on the night, while Victor Oladipo and Enes Kanter combined for 29. The Nuggets, who played without Nikola Jokic or Gary Harris last night, will look to regroup against the Pacers on Thursday.

Stein: Nuggets "openly shopping" Jusuf Nurkic and others https://t.co/w2Q1UssEtf — Denver Stiffs (@denverstiffs) January 7, 2017

Jazz 94 (23-15), Timberwolves 92 (11-25)

Tom Thibodeau recently remarked his team is “finding new ways to lose,” and Saturday’s match-up against Utah was no exception. Despite solid performances from Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Jazz ended Saturday’s game on an 11-0 run.

Rudy Gobert with the 🔪 in Utah's come-from-behind win. https://t.co/Vs4HU1x134 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 8, 2017

The T’Wolves now own a gaudy 2-7 mark over their last nine games.

Bulls 123 (19-18), Raptors 118 (24-12)

In an overtime thriller, Jimmy Butler’s 42 points lifted Chicago over Kyle Lowry (27 points, 12 boards) and the Raptors. DeMar DeRozan had 36 points in the close loss, and Dwyane Wade added 20 for the Bulls. Fred Hoiberg has continued to leave Rajon Rondo out of his rotations, which could lead to an awkward moment Monday night.

Rajon Rondo bobblehead night is Monday at the United Center — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 8, 2017

Spurs 102 (30-7), Hornets 85 (20-18)

Entering Saturday, Davis Bertans’ previous career-high was 15 points; the 24-year-old had only scored in double-digits twice this season. Bertans went off for 21 points against Charlotte, however, including this impressive slam:

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points in the W, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points with 11 boards. The Hornets felt Nic Batum’s absence on the offensive end, scoring just 35 second half points.

Hawks 97 (21-16), Mavericks 82 (11-26)

Everyone knows the Hawks are in sell-mode, but Mike Budenholzer’s squad improved to a six-game winning streak against the Mavericks. Paul Millsap scored 17 points with nine rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 and Dennis Schroder added 20. If the team continues their hot play, will GM Wes Wilcox reconsider trading impending free agent Paul Millsap?