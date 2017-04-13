Magic 113 (29-53), Pistons 109 (37-45)

Aaron Gordon ended the season on a high note, posting 32 points and 12 rebounds in a narrow victory over Detroit.

Looking towards the lottery, the Magic finished with the 5th worst record in the league.

Raptors 98 (51-31), Cavaliers 83 (51-31)

The Cavs rested their “Big 3” tonight, suggesting that they weren’t too concerned with getting the No. 1 seed in the East (which now belongs to Boston). Toronto’s Norman Powell led all scorers with 25 points on 10/13 shooting.

Cleveland will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

Celtics 112 (53-29), Bucks 94 (42-40)

How about the Boston Celtics?

Boston has secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/ZU9KugU6Gk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 13, 2017

This was a two point game heading into the fourth quarter, but a late 25-2 run helped Boston pull away. The Bucks, who had already locked up the No. 6 spot, rested Giannis, Tony Snell, and Matthew Dellavedova. That didn’t stop the Greek Freak from receiving the recognition he’s earned for a remarkable season…

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just the 5th player in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. pic.twitter.com/1yNWlGEzVQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 13, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in @NBAHistory to finish in the top 20 in total: PTS

REB

AST

BLK

STL#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/eGPkzFthNX — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 13, 2017

Knicks 114 (31-51), 76ers 113 (28-54)

It was a thriller between these two lottery teams, with New York eventually pulling out a victory at the Garden. Carmelo Anthony, who had missed the previous two outings with a sore left knee, opted to give it a go. He scored 17 points in what could be his final game in a Knicks’ uniform.

Heat 110 (41-41), Wizards 102 (49-33)

The Heat did what they had to do, beating Washington at home; but with the Pacers and Bulls also emerging victorious, they were knocked out of the playoffs.

Still, no team has ever finished .500 after an 11-30 start, so Miami deserves a ton of credit.

Bulls 112 (41-41), Nets 73 (20-62)

Chicago locked up the No. 8 seed with a win over the Nets, who rested Jeremy Lin, Trevor Booker, and Brook Lopez. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 25 points.

The Bulls will take on the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Mavericks 100 (33-49), Grizzlies 93 (43-39)

Dallas, who left starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, and Wesley Matthews at home, held the Grizzlies to just 39% from the field and got a victory in their last game of the season.

Memphis had already claimed the No. 7 seed in the West, so Conley saw just 17 minutes of action and Gasol just 24.

They will take on the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Rockets 123 (55-27), Timberwolves 118 (31-51)

The Beard made his final case for MVP, notching his 22nd triple-double of the season: 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Beard dropping dimes. pic.twitter.com/j0wLPkQ6Rr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 13, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns had another monster game for Minnesota (28 points, 21 rebounds), putting the exclamation mark on what was an incredible year.

At 21 years old, Karl-Anthony Towns made history. pic.twitter.com/4cXScIJEuF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2017

As the No. 3 seed, Houston will take on OKC in the first round of the playoffs.

Nuggets 111 (40-42), Thunder 105 (47-35)

Oscar Robertson honored the Brodie for his historic triple-double season before this game tipped, calling him the MVP.

Russ played just 18 minutes, however, as the Thunder were already set at the No. 6 seed. It was Denver’s Nikola Jokic who stole the show, posting a ridiculous stat line: 26 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 blocks.

Pacers 104 (42-40), Hawks 86 (43-39)

Indiana took care of business at home, clinching the No. 7 seed in the East. Paul George scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Oh, and Lance Stephenson is definitely ready the playoffs, where the Pacers will meet the Cavs (and Lance’s old friend LeBron).

Jazz 101 (51-31), Spurs 97 (61-21)

Utah capped off a great year with a ninth-straight victory at home – the longest streak for the team since 2012. Hayward had 14 points on an efficient 7/9 from the field in just 23 minutes. LeMarcus Aldridge paced the Spurs with 18 points, and Pau reached an impressive milestone.

Clippers 115 (50-31), Kings 95 (32-49)

This game had seeding implications, as the Jazz and Clips were jostling for the No. 4 spot in the West. With the win over Sacramento, Los Angeles secured home court advantage in the first round.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Clippers. They shot a scorching 51.8% from the field as a team.

Warriors 109 (67-15), Lakers 94 (26-56)

Yeah, KD is definitely back.

The Warriors’ superstar had 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in just 27 minutes of action, as Golden State cruised to a win over the Lakers.

They will take on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Pelicans 103 (34-48), Trail Blazers 100 (41-40)

Behind 15 points from Jordan Crawford and a double-double from Cheick Diallo (12 points, 16 rebounds), the Pelicans got the win at the Moda Center.

With the No. 8 seed already locked up, Portland rested a number of their guys. Damian Lillard ain’t sweating a first round meeting with the Warriors.

It’s playoff time.