Hornets 105 (31-39), Hawks 90 (37-33)

The Hawks’ struggles continued tonight as they got blown out on the road. That’s now four straight losses. It was a team effort for the Hornets, with five players in double figures and no one scoring more than 16 points. Charlotte is now just three games out of 8th place in the East.

Magic 112 (26-45), 76ers 109 (26-44)

For lottery purposes, both these teams should be aiming to lose; but they battled it out into overtime, with the Magic eventually securing the three-point victory. Who really won, though?

Vucevic led Orlando with 26 points and 13 boards. Both Robert Covington (24p, 13r) and Richaun Holmes (24p, 14r) had double-doubles for Philly.

Pacers 107 (36-34), Jazz 100 (43-28)

Gordon Hayward put up a career-high 38 points, but the Jazz fell short at Bankers Life. That’s their third consecutive loss. Six players scored in double-figures for the Pacers, led by Jeff Teague’s 21. Utah shot just 23% from behind the arc (6/26), while Indiana connected on 10 of their 20 three-point attempts.

Celtics 110 (45-26), Wizards 102 (42-28)

Round 4 of Celtics-Wizards had major playoff implications, as the two teams continue to compete for the 2 spot in the East. Isaiah Thomas returned after missing the previous two games with a bruised knee and led Boston to a victory with 25 points.

And things got a bit chippy in the second quarter, with Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier going at it.

Second half is underway in Boston, where Terry Rozier blatantly shoved Brandon Jennings to the parquet. pic.twitter.com/6IgmIzLbOD — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 21, 2017

The rivalry continues.

Rockets 125 (49-22), Nuggets 124 (33-37)

James Harden continues to make his case for MVP. After back-to-back 40-point triple-double performances, the Beard registered 39 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, and hit the game-winning layup tonight. Just another day at the office.

Gary Harris led Denver in scoring with 28, and both Jokic (22p, 13r, 8a) and Will Barton (24p, 8a, 7r) flirted with triple-doubles.

Warriors 111 (56-14), Thunder 95 (40-30)

Even with Durant sidelined, the trolling persisted, and things got heated out on the floor.

Golden State had the last laugh, however, as they cruised to a 16-point victory. It was a splash party with Klay (34 points) and Curry (23 points) raining seven treys each. Westbrook scored just 15 on 4/16 shooting, but at least his pregame outfit was on point. Why not??

Clippers 114 (42-29), Knicks 105 (27-43)

Blake Griffin did his thing, dropping 30 on 12/19 from the field. CP3 pitched in 13 points and 13 assists, and had one ridiculous Shammgod.

As a team, the Clips shot 49% from the field and led pretty much the whole way. Porzingis had 18 and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.