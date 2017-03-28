Raptors 131 (45-29), Magic 112 (27-47)

Toronto shot 59% from the field and 67% from deep and cruised to a sixth straight victory. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 36 points on 13/21.

Orlando brought it on the offensive end (49% shooting), but just couldn’t buy a stop.

Knicks 109 (28-46), Pistons 95 (34-40)

Detroit’s struggles continued tonight, as they allowed the Knicks to shoot 54% from the field and lost for the fourth consecutive time. The four teams that beat them: Brooklyn, Chicago, Orlando, and now New York. They are now 1.5 games out of the No. 8 spot in the east.

Rose (27p), Porzingis (25p), and Melo (21p) all showed out.

Spurs 103 (57-16), Cavaliers 74 (47-26)

San Antonio absolutely dominated this one, holding the Cavs to 37% shooting from the field and 15% from three. And the game had serious implications…

With Cleveland’s loss, the Boston Celtics are now the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/PEOtT7DiVs — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2017

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. That’s five straight Ws for the Spurs.

The Spurs are now 4-0 vs. Dubs and Cavs this season … winning by an average of 20.8 PPG. pic.twitter.com/ZK7MNeh4co — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2017

Thunder 92 (42-31), Mavericks 91 (31-42)

The Brodie did it again.

With the MVP race heating up, Russell Westbrook made a big statement tonight: 37 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the game-winner. That’s three consecutive triple-doubles and 37 on the season.

The Thunder trailed by 13 with under four minutes remaining but finished on a 14-0 run.

Kings 91 (29-45), Grizzlies 90 (40-34)

After rallying from 18 down in the 4th to beat the Clippers yesterday, the Kings knocked off another solid playoff team tonight.

Trailing by 1 in the final seconds, Darren Collison got fouled and sunk two clutch free throws. Z-Bo then missed the potential game-winner at the buzzer. The Grizz were without Marc Gasol and shot 34% from the field and 19% from three.

Jazz 108 (45-29), Pelicans 100 (31-43)

It was a battle of big men in Utah tonight. Rudy Gobert posted 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 5 blocks; and Anthony Davis put up 36 points, 17 boards, and 3 blocks in the losing effort.

As a team, the Jazz connected on 15 of 27 three-point attempts (56%). Joe Ingles was 5/5 from behind the arc and had 19 big points.