Raptors 103 (31-21), Nets 95 (9-42)

Battling illness, Kyle Lowry put the team on his back, notching his first triple-double of the season (15p/11r/11a) and the ninth of his career as the Raps snapped a two-game skid. Brook Lopez dropped 20 for the Nets, who have lost twelve straight at home.

Celtics 107 (33-18), Clippers 102 (31-20)

It was an emotional game in Boston, as Paul Pierce played for the last time at TD Garden. The crowd expressed their appreciation for The Truth throughout and implored Doc to put him in down the stretch. When Coach finally obliged, Pierce rewarded the fans by nailing his final shot:

The Truth nails his final shot at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/obDX4jkVzj — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 5, 2017

What a fitting ending. Boston’s latest star, Isaiah Thomas, put up 28 points and 8 assists in the W.

Thunder 105 (30-22), Trail Blazers 99 (22-30)

It was a battle of the point guards in OKC, with Russ (42p/8a) and the Thunder prevailing over Lillard (29p/7r) and the Blazers. The highlight of the game went to CJ McCollum, however:

OKC has won their last two, while Portland has dropped their last two.