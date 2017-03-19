Thunder 110 (40-29), Kings 94 (27-42)

The Brodie fell just short of his fifth straight triple-double, posting 28 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. OKC led by 10 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Russ doing Russ things. pic.twitter.com/IKgKkF5OJm — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 18, 2017

They have won five in a row – the longest current streak in the league.

Trail Blazers 113 (31-37), Hawks 97 (37-32)

Portland came out of the gates firing, scoring 40 in the opening quarter and seizing a 22-point lead. Atlanta could never make up the deficit, despite 23 from Ersan and 22 from Hardaway Jr. off the bench. The Blazers were led by their dynamic backcourt, with Dame posting 27 on 9/17 and McCollum adding 22 on 10/19.

Hornets 98 (30-39), Wizards 93 (42-27)

The Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak, holding the Wizards to just 37% from the field. Wall and Beal just couldn’t get anything going as they were a combined 11/30. Cody Zeller led Charlotte with 19 and 5 boards. Washington has fallen in three of their last four.

Clippers 108 (41-29), Cavaliers 78 (45-23)

Cleveland’s big three rested tonight, and the King looked comfy on the bench.

The King enjoying his day off ☕️ (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/Wp42Uz02eX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2017

The Clippers held the Cavs to 39% shooting from the field and 19% from three. No Cleveland player contributed more than 12 points. Blake Griffin had a game-high 23, including one nasty putback. The win snapped Los Angeles’ three-game skid.

Bulls 95 (33-37), Jazz 86 (43-27)

Chicago’s second unit came to play , with Bobby Portis dropping a career-high 22 and Denzel Valentine adding 11, including three big treys in the fourth quarter. The Jazz, who have the 28th ranked offense in the League, could not get the job done on that end.

Grizzlies 104 (40-30), Spurs 96 (52-16)

It was a total team effort for Memphis, with six players scoring in double figures (led by Mike Conley’s 19). Kawhi Leonard had an off night, posting 22 points on 6/15 shooting. As a team, the Spurs really struggled from behind the arc, connecting on just 9 of 28 attempts. Memphis has now won four straight, while San Antonio has lost two in a row.

Rockets 109 (48-22), Nuggets 105 (33-36)

The MVP race is heating up, and James Harden made a big statement tonight. The Beard posted 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists – his 7th 40-point triple-double and 19th overall this season.

With about five seconds left, Will Barton missed a shot that would’ve tied it up. Harden then sealed the outcome at the free throw line. Houston hit just five total three-pointers and still managed to get the victory, snapping Denver’s four-game winning streak.

Warriors 117 (55-14), Bucks 92 (34-35)

There has been a lot of talk about the Warriors lately, as they have somewhat struggled since Durant got injured. But they weren’t messing around tonight, as Steph (28p), Klay (21p), and Draymond (8p,10a,8r) helped sink the red hot Bucks.

Steph gonna Steph 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hAH2kbibGU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2017

That’s now three in a row for the Dubs, who appear to be getting back on track.