Thunder 120 (17-15), Hawks 117 (7-25)

With the game tied at 117 and time ticking down, Russell Westbrook buried a three to give Oklahoma City a thrilling win. He finished with 30 points and 15 assists. Marco Belinelli had 27 to lead the Hawks, who also got 22 from Ersan Ilyasova. The Thunder have now won five of their last six games, while the Hawks have dropped six out of seven.

Clippers 128 (13-18), Rockets 118 (25-6)

James Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score 50-or-more points in consecutive games. Unfortunately for Harden and the Rockets, his second-straight 51-point-game was also Houston’s second-straight loss. That’s partly because Austin Rivers scored a career-high 36 points — 30 in the second half — as the Clippers staged a third-quarter comeback to take the lead.

Pelicans 111 (16-16), Magic 97 (11-22)

DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis combined for 46 points and 22 rebounds as the Pelicans took an early lead and sent the Magic to their seventh-straight loss. Jrue Holiday had 24 of his own and the New Orleans trio shot 29-45 from the field. Jonathon Simmons led the Magic with 22 points on 10-15 shooting.

Boogie to AD is absolute perfection (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/KmkiMKLyce — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 23, 2017

Nets 119 (12-19), Wizards 84 (17-15)

The Nets out-scored the Wizards 35-18 in the third quarter to turn a 10-point lead into an absolute blowout in Brooklyn. It was a game-long offensive struggle for Washington, which shot only 37 percent for the game and went 5-20 from three. Kelly Oubre led the Wizards with 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough, as the Nets had six players in double figures. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists to lead the way. The Nets also out-rebounded the Wizards 60-35.

Pistons 104 (18-14), Knicks 101 (17-15)

The Knicks scored 10 straight points late in the fourth quarter to put a scare into the Pistons, before Detroit scored the final seven of the game. Kristaps Porzingis bounced back from a rough game on Thursday to score 29 points, but missed what would have been a game-tying three at the buzzer. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 24 points, while Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 boards.

The block was good. The fin-Ish is even better. #PistonsNow pic.twitter.com/n1F24zUkex — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 23, 2017

Heat 113 (17-15), Mavericks 101 (9-24)

The Heat opened each half with 12 unanswered points and Wayne Ellington matched his career high with 28 points to lift Miami. Ellington did his work on eight made threes — a career best — and 10-16 shooting overall. Josh Richardson had 24 and the Heat shot 64 percent as a team. Yogi Farrell led the Mavericks with 23 points.

Bucks 109 (17-13), Hornets 104 (11-21)

The Bucks closed the game on a 9-0 run to steal one from Charlotte Friday night. Dwight Howard played just five minutes before leaving with an injury, but Kemba Walker kept the Hornets in it, scoring 32 points. Walker’s layup with 2:19 to play put the Hornets up four before Milwaukee scored six straight in the paint, including this dunk from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak had 26 and Khris Middleton had 28 to lead the Bucks.

Nuggets 102 (17-15), Trail Blazers 85 (16-16)

The Nuggets won in Portland for the first time since 2013 on Friday behind 27 points from Nikola Jokic and 21 points and 11 rebounds from Wilson Chandler. The Blazers, who were playing without Damian Lillard, have now lost six straight home games. CJ McCollum had 15 to lead Portland and Shabazz Napier had 14 more.

Spin ’em right on round. pic.twitter.com/ZA9l765xme — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 23, 2017

Warriors 113 (25-6), Lakers 106 (11-18)

The Warriors held off a late Lakers comeback to run their winning streak to 11 and beat L.A. for the third time in that stretch. Golden State led by 17 at the half and by 12 going into the fourth quarter, but a 17-4 run to open the fourth for the Lakers put them ahead and put the pressure on the defending champs. With the game in the balance down the stretch, the Warriors made their free throws to seal the win. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 33 points, and Kyle Kuzma had 27-and-14 to lead the Lakers.