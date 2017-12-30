Bucks 97 (19-15), Thunder 95 (20-16)

This game had everything, including some controversy to finish things off. After Russell Westbrook hit a long three to tie the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on Russ just before time expired to win it. But replay showed that the Greek Freak stepped out of bounds on his drive to the basket. The violation was neither called nor reviewed, allowing Milwaukee to escape. Russ had 40 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists to lead the Thunder. Giannis went for 23-and-12 for the Bucks.

Wizards 121 (20-16), Rockets 103 (25-9)

The Rockets now have nine losses on the season and five of them have come during this losing streak. This time, it was Otto Porter who did Houston in. He scored 26 points and hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts. Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre each had 21 as well. James Harden had 20 to lead the Rockets, who will try to get back on track New Year’s Eve against the Lakers at home.

Nets 111 (13-22), Heat 87 (18-17)

The final margin was 24 points, but the game wasn’t even that close. The Heat scored the first eight points of the game, but Brooklyn took over from there, going ahead by four after the first quarter and 20 by halftime. Joe Harris led seven Nets players in double figures with 21 points, while Josh Richardson had 19 for Miami. As a team, the Heat shot just 34 percent and went 3-26 from three.

Raptors 111 (24-10), Hawks 98 (9-26)

The Raptors won their 11th straight at home behind 25 points from DeMar DeRozan. Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright each had 13 as well. The Hawks were led by Taurean Prince, who had 30 points (12-16 FG) and 10 rebounds.

Bulls 119 (13-22), Pacers 107 (19-17)

If you haven’t heard, this Lauri Markkanen guy is pretty good. The rookie had a career-high 32 points, including five threes, to lead the streaking Bulls to yet another win. Chicago has now won three straight and 10 out of 12 games after a dreadful 3-20 start to the season. Darren Collison had 30 to lead the Pacers.

Mavericks 128 (12-25), Pelicans 120 (18-17)

The Mavericks had a red-hot start and held on to beat the Pelicans. Dallas scored 77 points in the first half on 69 percent shooting from the field, taking a 17-point lead into halftime. Dennis Smith Jr. notched a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Mavericks. Anthony Davis had 33 and DeMarcus Cousins had 32-and-20 for the Pelicans.

Suns 111 (14-23), Kings 101 (12-23)

The Suns closed the game on a 13-2 run to put away a game that was in question until the end. TJ Warren and Devin Booker each had 26 points to lead Phoenix to its third win in four games. The Kings lost their third out of four behind a balanced scoring effort — everyone to play for Sacramento had at least seven points, led by 14 from Zach Randolph.

Hornets 111 (13-22), Warriors 100 (28-8)

The surprising result of the night came out west where Dwight Howard led the Hornets to a win at Golden State. Dwight had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. The Warriors, who committed 17 turnovers, were led by Kevin Durant‘s 27 points. Don’t worry, Warriors fans — Steph is coming back soon.

Clippers 121 (15-19), Lakers 106 (11-23)

Blake Griffin had 24 points and Lou Williams had 23 more as the Clippers beat the Lakers in a battle of L.A. teams. The Lakers, still without Lonzo Ball, got 20 points and eight assists from Jordan Clarkson off the bench. They have now lost eight of their last nine games.