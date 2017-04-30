Celtics 123, Wizards 111 (Boston leads 1-0)

Washington started the game on a 16-0 run, quieting the TD Garden crowd. Despite getting his tooth knocked out, Isaiah Thomas helped lead the Celtics back.

The All-Star point guard finished with 33 points and 9 assists, while Al Horford flirted with a triple-double (21p, 10a, 9r). As a team, Boston shot 50.6% from the field and tied a franchise record with 19 three-pointers.

The Wizards played a lot of the game without Markieff Morris, who sprained his left ankle in the second quarter. He’ll apparently be good to go for Game 2.

John Wall (20p, 16a) and Bradley Beal (27p) showed out, but Washington just couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch.

Boston has now won five playoff games in a row.

Jazz 104, Clippers 91 (Utah wins 4-3)

On International Jazz day, the Utah Jazz got the job done.

The No. 1 ranked defense in the NBA played like it Sunday afternoon, holding the Clippers to 43.8% from the field and 24% from three. After CP3 dominated the last few games, Utah was able to limit him to 13 points on 6/19.

Gordon Hayward (26 points), Derrick Favors (17 points), and George Hill (17 points) provided the necessary lift on offense. The Jazz will face Golden State in round 2.

This was The Truth’s final outing. Thanks for all the memories, Paul.

Los Angeles is now the first team in NBA history to blow a series lead in five consecutive postseasons. Is this the end of Lob City?