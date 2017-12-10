Raptors 102 (17-7), Kings 87 (8-18)

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and 9 assists, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in the Raptors’ win. They held the Kings at bay by forcing 21 turnovers.

Celtics 91 (23-5), Pistons 81 (14-12)

The Celtics built an 18-point lead in this defensive slugfest, where only 55 buckets were scored in total. Detroit fought back to within six with less than two minutes remaining. But Boston held on behind 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists from Al Horford and 16 from Kyrie Irving.

Pacers 126 (16-11), Nuggets 116 (14-12)

Victor Oladipo opened up his bag tonight, going off for a career-high 47 points. He led the Pacers back from a 19-point hole with 32 second half points, including 6 points in the deciding overtime period.

Timberwolves 97 (16-11), Mavericks 92 (7-20)

Though the Mavs hung close until the end, the Wolves survived on the strength of 28 and 12 from Karl-Anthony Towns and a few clutch buckets from Jimmy Butler.

Pelicans 131 (14-13), 76ers 124 (13-13)

The Pelicans got 113 points from their starters, paced by 34 from Jrue Holiday. Anthony Davis had 29 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 23 and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and 18 dimes. They scored 44 points in the fourth quarter and shot 57 percent for the game, including 64 percent from distance.

Knicks 111 (13-13), Hawks 107 (6-20)

The Knicks got a much-needed 30 point performance Kristaps Porzingis tonight. He put away the pesky Hawks, who made this one close all the way until the end.