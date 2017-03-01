It didn’t take Brandon Jennings long to find himself a new gig.

The Washington Wizards are expected to sign the 27-year-old backup point guard to a contract today.

John Wall says he’s excited to team up with the eight-year vet.

Per the WaPo:

Brandon Jennings, an eight-year veteran who was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday, has reached an agreement to join the Wizards for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, pending that he clear waivers. Teams with ample cap space or big enough trade exceptions to absorb Jennings and his $5 million salary for this year have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to claim him.

“He just brings a lot of energy,” John Wall said about Jennings. “He’s a guy that can pass the ball, he brings a lot of swag and can help us.”

Jennings has an interesting past with the Wizards. During a preseason game against them, Jennings got involved in a light confrontation with Casper Ware, a training camp invitee who was later cut. Jennings talked trash, delivered a hard foul and taunted Ware by enthusiastically clapping his hands while playing defense. Then, during the Nov. 17 meeting between the Wizards and the Knicks, Wall seemed to get revenge by mimicking the move — clapping his hands in Jennings’s face.