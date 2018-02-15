Quavo To Play In Celebrity All-Star Game

by February 15, 2018

Quavo made a big announcement on ESPN‘s First Take Thursday morning.

The Migos’ member revealed that he will be suiting up for the 2018 Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, joining Team Clippers which will be coached by Katie Nolan:

How many points is Huncho dropping?

