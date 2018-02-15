Quavo To Play In Celebrity All-Star Game

Quavo made a big announcement on ESPN‘s First Take Thursday morning.

The Migos’ member revealed that he will be suiting up for the 2018 Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, joining Team Clippers which will be coached by Katie Nolan:

You asked. We delivered.@QuavoStuntin will be reppin’ Team Clippers coached by @katienolan in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/izUOZXeeK2 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2018

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM TEAM CLIPPERS: skrt skrrrt https://t.co/puAo2qmQw9 — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 15, 2018

How many points is Huncho dropping?

