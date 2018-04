Quinn Cook knew he was destined to play in the League. That’s why he turned down far more lucrative overseas offers and bide his time in the G League.

It paid off. On April 10, Cook signed a guaranteed, multi-year deal with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Starting for the injured Stephen Curry, Cook has proved that he belongs in the NBA. This time, he’ll be there for good.

