Report: Quinn Cook, Warriors in ‘Serious Discussions’ on Multi-Year Deal

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in “serious discussions” with Quinn Cook on a multi-year deal, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Marc Spears.

The deal would be fully guaranteed for the rest of this season and next. Golden State would have to waive a player to create roster space for Cook.

ESPN Sources: Reporting w/ @MarcJSpearsESPN, Golden State and Quinn Cook have entered into serious discussions on a multi-year deal. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 4, 2018

The new #Warriors deal for @QCook323 would be fully guaranteed for the remainder of this season and next season, sources say. https://t.co/gxNOYDhws2 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 4, 2018

In what will be the first deal of its kind, a two-year guaranteed pact is being ironed out and is expected to completed before the April 10 deadline in order for Cook to be playoff-eligible, sources tell ESPN. […] Cook, 25, is expected to be the first player in history to turn a two-way contract into postseason invite.

