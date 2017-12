Rajon Rondo recorded a career-high 25 assists on Wednesday, making him the first player since Jason Kidd in 1996 to hand out 25 or more in a single game.

The New Orleans Pelicans made 48 total field goals in their 128-113 win over the Nets, meaning Rondo had a hand in more than half of them in 30 minutes of action. This was Rondo’s sixth double-digit assist effort of the season in just 19 total games.

Some of his highlights: