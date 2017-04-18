Rajon Rondo spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics, playing a key part in their 2008 title and subsequent playoff runs. Now, he’s battling against his former team in the 2017 first round as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

During Game 1 on Sunday, the point guard heard boos from the TD Garden crowd. But he wasn’t bothered by it, telling ESPN:

These fans are great. I wouldn’t expect anything else. A couple nice words were said when I walked out of the tunnel, but that’s Boston. They’ve been doing that for me for nine years while I was here so I don’t expect it [another way]. I’ve been walking the streets the last couple of days. It’s a pretty good welcoming back — [people ask] for autographs and pictures, so they have to boo me [later]. Obviously I’ve got on a red jersey, so it’s part of it.

Rondo may have the last laugh, however, as the Bulls lead 1-0 over the top-seed in the East.