Rajon Rondo was waived; Jimmy Butler was traded; and Dwyane Wade received a buyout: for Rondo, it’s clear the Chicago Bulls aren’t interested in being competitive in 2017-18.

The veteran point guard thought he could’ve led the Bulls to the second round of the playoffs, but didn’t think the team would keep him around long thereafter.

Caught up with Rajon Rondo: https://t.co/pLamOzEFYl — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 3, 2017

Still, Rondo says he has no regrets about his lone, often frustrating season in the Windy City.

Per the Chicago Tribune: