After Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripped their teammates, Rajon Rondo came to their defense by ripping Wade and Butler, and then everyone faced reporters Friday following what surely was an ultra-awkward team meeting to say that everything is just peachy in Chicago.

Wade says he’s not taking Rondo’s criticism as a personal attack; Rondo isn’t backing down; and Butler appears to be amused by the whole thing.

General manager Gar Forman rapped everyone on the knuckles for airing the Bulls’ dirty laundry.

Wade talked for 14:29. Rondo talked for 11:10. Butler talked for 10:35. Hoiberg talked for 7:54. Forman talked for 1:29, took no questions. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Per the Chicago Tribune: