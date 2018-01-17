Rajon Rondo doesn’t think Isaiah Thomas deserves a tribute from the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday in Boston, Rondo pointed out that Thomas only led the Celtics to the conference finals, adding, “That’s what we celebrate around here?”

Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?” — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

More Rondo on IT: “This is the Boston Celtics. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns, no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?”

Title banners, Rondo was told.

“OK, cool,” Rondo said. — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas Passes On Celtics Tribute Video, Cedes To Paul Pierce