Rajon Rondo’s fractured right thumb makes him a “long shot” to suit up in a do-or-die Game 6 Friday night, according to Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.

On a conference call, Fred Hoiberg said "nothing has changed" regarding Rondo, who will work out but "is a longshot" to return in series. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 27, 2017

Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo’s place for a second consecutive game.

The Boston Celtics have won three in a row, and hold a 3-2 lead in the first-round series lead.

