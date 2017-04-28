Rajon Rondo’s fractured right thumb makes him a “long shot” to suit up in a do-or-die Game 6 Friday night, according to Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.
On a conference call, Fred Hoiberg said "nothing has changed" regarding Rondo, who will work out but "is a longshot" to return in series.
— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 27, 2017
Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo’s place for a second consecutive game.
The Boston Celtics have won three in a row, and hold a 3-2 lead in the first-round series lead.
Per the AP:
Rondo has a fractured right thumb, and coach Fred Hoiberg says the backcourt catalyst is a “long shot” to play Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Nor does the coach expect Rondo to be available if a Game 7 is necessary. The veteran guard [was] scheduled to work out Thursday night.
“Nothing has changed as of now,” Hoiberg said during a conference call Thursday.
Rondo was a standout at both ends in the first two games, both Chicago victories on the road. He averaged 11.5 points, 10.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals.
“We had a real good thing going with Rajon,” Hoiberg said. “Our flow was excellent. Our pace was really good, just getting the ball down the floor early and striking before the defense was set. That’s something we had a lot of success with. Obviously, that part of our game has changed with Rondo out.”
