Rajon Rondo sat down with the powers that be in the Bulls’ front-office, but the veteran point guard’s future in Chicago remains under a very dark cloud.

Rondo, 30, says nothing about his situation was cleared up during the meeting with Bulls execs Gar Forman and John Paxson.



Rondo says he didn't get a "clear cut message" from Gar/Pax about his role on the Bulls or future on the team. https://t.co/U1vk8rsxlh — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 4, 2017

Rondo has been glued to the bench since the second half of a Dec. 30 loss to the Indiana Pacers :

