Rajon Rondo Says Pelicans Had Best Big 3 In NBA Before Cousins’ Injury

by April 21, 2018
3

Anthony Davis. DeMarcus Cousins. Jrue Holiday.

According to Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, that was the best big 3 in the NBA before Boogie went down with a torn achilles earlier this season:

That was my biggest reason why I wanted to come here. Obviously, [Cousins] went down, but the weapons they had before I got here with the Big 3 – Jrue, A.D. and Cuz – I thought they were the best Big 3 in the league, by far. At a point, right before Cuz got hurt, that was my argument. Hands down, we had the best Big 3.

Rondo, Holiday, and Davis have helped the No. 6 seeded Pels take a 3-0 series lead over the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers.

Game 4 is set for 5pm ET Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.

You guys agree with Rajon?

RELATED
Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

You Might Also Like

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rajon Rondo Says Pelicans Had Best Big 3 In NBA Before Cousins’ Injury

1 min ago
3

Report: Mike Budenholzer To Meet With Knicks On Sunday

48 mins ago
30

LeBron James Refuses To ‘Throw Teammates Under The Bus’ After Game 3 Loss

2 hours ago
297

Justise Winslow Fined $15K For Stepping On Joel Embiid’s Facemask

2 hours ago
125
Bojan Bogdanovic

Post Up: Pacers, Wizards And Bucks Hold Serve At Home

12 hours ago
677