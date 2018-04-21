Rajon Rondo Says Pelicans Had Best Big 3 In NBA Before Cousins’ Injury

Anthony Davis. DeMarcus Cousins. Jrue Holiday.

According to Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo, that was the best big 3 in the NBA before Boogie went down with a torn achilles earlier this season:

That was my biggest reason why I wanted to come here. Obviously, [Cousins] went down, but the weapons they had before I got here with the Big 3 – Jrue, A.D. and Cuz – I thought they were the best Big 3 in the league, by far. At a point, right before Cuz got hurt, that was my argument. Hands down, we had the best Big 3.

Rondo, Holiday, and Davis have helped the No. 6 seeded Pels take a 3-0 series lead over the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers.

Game 4 is set for 5pm ET Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.

You guys agree with Rajon?

