Rajon Rondo thinks the Bulls have a shot at the Playoffs this season, but the front-office is too busy plotting the future to truly go for it.

The veteran point guard will be a free agent this summer, and says Chicago is “experimenting” instead of chasing wins.

Frustrated Rajon Rondo merely a backup for listless #Bulls https://t.co/fpOsqYRAKh via @BostonGlobe — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 13, 2017

Rondo isn’t alone in his frustration with the direction of the franchise.

Here is full question and answer with major issue facing Bulls. Wade offered support while also properly expressing frustration: pic.twitter.com/NgSM0xqfvW — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2017

Per the Boston Globe:

“It’s different, it’s part of, it’s part of life,” Rondo said of his Chicago experience. “I thought it would be different, a lot different. Now it is what it is.” What’s unsettling about Rondo’s situation is another NBA chance may not be guaranteed. Point guards are plentiful in the league and there a slew of them in the upcoming draft. So how many teams will need a 31-year-old with a history of issues with coaches whose last three stops have been disappointing? “My perspective on things [has changed], I would love to be part of a winning tradition or winning culture,” he said. “I thought I was going to get that here. The people up top are going in a different direction as far as experimenting. It [stinks] when you have the opportunity to make the playoffs and they want to go a different route. I’m looking for a straightforward coach. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, sitting down with a coach. I want to develop a relationship and see what his goals are.”

Related

Rajon Rondo Says This is Most Confusing Time of His Career