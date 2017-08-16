The Toronto Raptors’ front-office did their “due diligence” and contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers about Kyrie Irving‘s availability this summer.
Raptors GM Bobby Webster said his franchise would be “remiss not to call.”
Bobby Webster, asked if Raps have called Cavs re: Kyrie- "Definitely. When a player like that becomes available you'd be remiss not to call" pic.twitter.com/1YwiKEG593
Toronto re-upped with All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry on a three-year, $100 million pact.
Per Sporting News (via TSN 1050 Radio):
“Definitely,” Webster said. “We all do our due diligence. Things don’t always make sense, but if they do we’re always prepared.”
“That’s a lot of talk that we do, that doesn’t really see the light of day that happens behind closed doors,” Webster added.
