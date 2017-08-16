The Toronto Raptors’ front-office did their “due diligence” and contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers about Kyrie Irving‘s availability this summer.

Raptors GM Bobby Webster said his franchise would be “remiss not to call.”

Bobby Webster, asked if Raps have called Cavs re: Kyrie- "Definitely. When a player like that becomes available you'd be remiss not to call" pic.twitter.com/1YwiKEG593 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 15, 2017

Toronto re-upped with All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry on a three-year, $100 million pact.

