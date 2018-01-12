Raptors GM Masai Ujiri took exception to Donald Trump‘s reported complaints about immigrants coming to the United States from “shithole countries.”

In a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ujiri, a native of Nigeria, responded, “If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri: “If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.” ESPN story on first African-born GM’s response to Trump: https://t.co/jauZCvjVo4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2018

“This summer, I went to Kigali, and Nairobi and Lagos, and I went to Kampala and Abidjan and Dakar and Johannesburg and I saw great cities, and great people. And I went to visit the refugee camp in Dadaab, and I met good people and good families with plenty of hope. “If those places are being referred to as shitholes, go visit those places, and go meet those people.”[…] “I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be. What sense of hope are we giving people if you are calling where they live — and where they’re from — a shithole?” […] “God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

