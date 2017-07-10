The Toronto Raptors are reportedly sending Cory Joseph to Indiana, in a sign-and-trade with the Pacers for CJ Miles.

Toronto is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Indiana to move Cory Joseph for CJ Miles, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2017

The Raptors, in a salary-cap clearing move, are shipping DeMarre Carroll (plus two 2018 lottery-protected first-round and second-round picks) to the Brooklyn Nets.

Miles will reportedly sign a three-year, $25 million deal.

Per ESPN: