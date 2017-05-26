Former NBA player Rashad McCants says he would be still be in the League today—making “$60-70 million“—if he hadn’t dated Khloe Kardashian in 2009.

McCants, 32, believes his relationship unfairly labeled him as not serious about his craft, and eventually forced him out of the NBA.

From the Charlotte Observer:

McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA. “Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”

After averaging 14.9 ppg during the 2007-08 season, McCants was traded to the Kings in February of 2009. He was released by Sacramento less than a year later.

He’s since played in the D-League, France, China, Brazil, Lebanon and Venezuela.

