Zach Randolph was recently arrested and charged with “intent to sell” weed in L.A., but Rasheed Wallace says his former teammate is “no dope dealer.”

Z-Bo recently recently agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Randolph, 36, could face a ban from the NBA should he be convicted of, or pleads guilty, no contest or nolo contendere to, a crime involving the felony distribution of marijuana.

Per the Commercial Appeal: