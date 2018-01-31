Thirteen-year NBA veteran Rasual Butler and his wife died in a single-car accident around 2 a.m. in Studio City, CA, on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Butler, 38, lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall.

Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle—a former American Idol contestant and R&B singer—were pronounced dead on the scene, according to FOX Los Angeles.

rasual butler wife killed car crash

Butler was driving at least twice the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

On Wednesday afternoon, NBA players and teams alike tweeted their condolences to Rasual a.k.a. “Saul Bop” and his family:

Photos courtesy of Getty, Fox11

 
  
