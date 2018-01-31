Thirteen-year NBA veteran Rasual Butler and his wife died in a single-car accident around 2 a.m. in Studio City, CA, on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Butler, 38, lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall.

Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle—a former American Idol contestant and R&B singer—were pronounced dead on the scene, according to FOX Los Angeles.

Butler was driving at least twice the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



On Wednesday afternoon, NBA players and teams alike tweeted their condolences to Rasual a.k.a. “Saul Bop” and his family:

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed! — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 31, 2018

You gotta be kidding me right now….

This is a sad day man!!! R.i.p sual bop!!

True legend in my eyes !!! Damn I’m really hurt right now… damn man!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

Damn this one hurts! RIP Rasual Butler & his wife Leah. Sounds so cliche, but Rasual was really one of the good ones!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 31, 2018

This is very SAD news… I remember Rasual always told me, “Keep Grinding fam and your time will come.” R.I .P. Rasual… 🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 31, 2018

Lost for words this morning 💔 R.I.P. praying for your family’s and loves ones 🙏🏾 @RasualButler45… https://t.co/RuzjYR66mN — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) January 31, 2018

Man I’m heartbroken over the news of a good friend passing last night. Rasual was a great help to me during my draft process. Gave me great advice and was just a all around good person. I’ll miss you bro. Prayers to you and your family. Can’t believe it. #RIP — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) January 31, 2018

Smh Rip Bop man learned a lot from you! Leah was such a nice person. Devastated by the news!! 😪😪😪 https://t.co/jMyRGEgRtV — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) January 31, 2018

R.I.P to Rasual Butler man, he was good to me and kept it G with me during our time in Minnesota! We lost a good one!! — Kris Dunn (@KrisDunn3) January 31, 2018

This one hurt my heart. At a loss of words. RIP Rasual. Praying for your family. A Philly hoop… https://t.co/cBjp6EMzlt — Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) January 31, 2018

Very sad day for me, Rasual was not only a great teammate but great guy in this league. My prayers and condolences go out to their families.

RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZdcDPBcHIG — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) January 31, 2018

RIP my good friend @RasualButler45 We will miss you. My sincere condolences to his family, may God bring the peace to endure what you guys are going through. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Nene Hilario (@NeneHilario42) January 31, 2018

lost an OG today, a true pro, a teacher, and competitor. who was not only a great mentor but also a great father. @rasualbutler45 rest peacefully my brother. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/md1mOTxifQ — Solomon Hill (@solohill) January 31, 2018

Wow! Bro gave me so much knowledge! Great dude if you never meet him! This one touches the soul! Prayers to his family and friends! Rest Easy Old Ni***! #RasualButler — The Jonathon Simmons (@ThaRealJsimms) January 31, 2018

Can’t comprehend what I just heard about my former teammate @RasualButler45 and his wife!!! REST IN PEACE people. DAMNNNNN😢 — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 31, 2018

RIP RASUAL BUTLER AND HIS WIFE🙏🏽 BLESSINGS TO HIS FAMILY! — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 31, 2018

Very sad day for the #NBAFamily. My deepest condolences to Rasual and his wife’s families in such a painful moment. #RIPRasualButler pic.twitter.com/PUmTQUFwbF — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 31, 2018

Rasual was a great teammate, professional, and friend. I only played with him a short time but… https://t.co/eF59rdtaaU — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 31, 2018

I’m hurt man, still in shock, I don’t believe it…not you, you were too good man…feels like I… https://t.co/IcqhLAjYiI — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) January 31, 2018

Omg….. RIP Rasual Butler :(( terrible News 😢 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 31, 2018

Life is too short… be thankful! Tell your loved ones you love them every chance you get! — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) January 31, 2018

RIP Rasual always kept it 💯 with me and always told me stay true to myself and keep working. This hurts OG 🙏🏽 #RIPRasualButler — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) January 31, 2018

Rest In Paradise Rasual kept it trill with me my rookie yr good dude — Marcus Thornton (@OfficialMT23) January 31, 2018

Saul Bop rest easy brotha — Ed Davis (@eddavisXVII) January 31, 2018

The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/Hti86knOXa — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

We join the NBA family in mourning the tragic loss of Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. He played 2 seasons with the Hornets when they were in OKC and a portion of the 2013 season with our Tulsa 66ers. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him. Rest In Peace Sual Bop. pic.twitter.com/VZCO9meoHp — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 31, 2018

Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of former Pacers player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. pic.twitter.com/ezdVkM12PG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 31, 2018

Photos courtesy of Getty, Fox11