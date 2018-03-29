Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

by March 29, 2018
171

As a guest on ESPN‘s First Take on Thursday, Ray Allen discussed his relationship with former Boston Celtics teammates and defended leaving Boston for Miami in 2012.

Allen claimed that the “it was clear [to him] that the [Celtics] weren’t doing what they needed to do” to bring him back, so he set his sights on other possible destinations. He went on to express shock and confusion over why his old teammates were so “salty” about his move, saying that him and Rajon Rondo haven’t talked and that Kevin Garnett forgot “the genesis” of their relationship:

RELATED
Rajon Rondo: Ray Allen ‘Just Wants Attention’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Jaylen Brown Beats The Jazz At The Buzzer

14 hours ago
739
NBA

Kevin Garnett Gets Heated During Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate

23 hours ago
10,689
NBA

Jaylen Brown Knows The Secret To Success In The NBA

1 day ago
5,644
NBA

Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

2 days ago
1,524
NBA

Gordon Hayward Breaks Down Film Of Teammates Kyrie Irving And Jayson Tatum

3 days ago
953
NBA

Kyrie Irving Out 3-6 Weeks After Knee Procedure

5 days ago
1,097

TRENDING


Most Recent

Q+A: New York’s All-Time Leading Scorer Joe Girard III

11 mins ago
30

Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

17 mins ago
171

Report: Bucks Players Were Tuning Out Jason Kidd Due To His Demanding Style

2 hours ago
747

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
531

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $70,000 At Walmart After Being Traded To Phoenix

2 hours ago
4,422