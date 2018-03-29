Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

As a guest on ESPN‘s First Take on Thursday, Ray Allen discussed his relationship with former Boston Celtics teammates and defended leaving Boston for Miami in 2012.

Allen claimed that the “it was clear [to him] that the [Celtics] weren’t doing what they needed to do” to bring him back, so he set his sights on other possible destinations. He went on to express shock and confusion over why his old teammates were so “salty” about his move, saying that him and Rajon Rondo haven’t talked and that Kevin Garnett forgot “the genesis” of their relationship:

