Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo Claimed He Carried Celtics To Championship

by March 12, 2018
2,522
ray allen rajon rondo

In his upcoming book “From the Outside,” Ray Allen describes the time Rajon Rondo told the Celtics, “I carried all of you to the championship in 2008.”

According to Allen, the incident occurred during a team meeting in the 2010-11 season (via Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney):

In a team meeting, Allen writes, Rondo told his teammates, “I carried all of you to the championship in 2008.”

Allen continued: “The rest of the team, almost in unison, responded, ‘You what?’”

Rondo said everyone on the team had problems with him, and when Allen told him, “None of us had issues with you,” Rondo said to him, “You did, too. You told me I was the reason we were going to be traded (in 2009 for Amar’e Stoudemire).”

RELATED:
Doc: Ray Allen ‘Didn’t Want To Be A Distraction’ On Paul Pierce’s Jersey Retirement

  
