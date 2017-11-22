Ray Allen told a court in Orange County, Florida, that he is a victim of “catfishing,” and asked that a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online be thrown out.

The retired NBA star filed an emergency motion a day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked.

Allen, 42, claims he was led to believe he was communicating with multiple women and that things escalated from there.

