Danny Crawford, one of the NBA’s longest-serving and most accomplished refs, is hanging up his whistle after 31 seasons.

Dan Crawford, one of the most accomplished referees in NBA history, is retiring. Congrats to Danny on an incredible career! pic.twitter.com/yZYgPWof0m — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 2, 2017

Crawford, 63, has officiated the last 23 NBA Finals.

The iconic ref’s career spanned 43 years, including stints in the CBA and NCAA.