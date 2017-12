Detroit guard Reggie Jackson will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after suffering a Grade 3 sprain in his right ankle, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Jackson came down awkwardly on his ankle mid-way through the third quarter of Detroit’s 107-83 blowout win against the Pacers on Tuesday.