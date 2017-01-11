Allen Iverson has reportedly joined a professional three-on-three league backed by Ice Cube.

The Hall of Famer will apparently take on dual coaching and playing roles.

This promises to be amazing.

Per Yahoo:

Iverson will be one of eight dual head coach/players in the league, which is backed by entertainment icon Ice Cube and includes Roger Mason as president and commissioner.

 

Iverson is scheduled to appear at a news conference in New York on Wednesday to discuss his part in the league’s summer launch, sources said.

 

Among other players committed to the half-court league, which is set to travel throughout eight cities and venues this summer: Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams.