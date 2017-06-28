Andre Iguodala is a wanted man this summer.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are reportedly among the teams chasing after the 33-year-old free agent forward.

ESPN Sources: How to weaken the Golden State Warriors? Andre Iguodala has become a targeted man. https://t.co/8dcXIUtdjk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2017

It remains unclear if Iguodala will take meetings with anyone other than the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN:

The open market, according to rival executives, poses a serious threat of stealing the 33-year-old veteran from the defending champs come July 1, the first day of the free-agency period. With [Kevin] Durant electing to opt out and take less than his maximum, it allows the Warriors a chance to use their Bird rights to re-sign Iguodala to a deal far more comparable to what he’d likely see on the open market. However, if the two sides can’t reach an agreement, the Warriors can’t use that money to allocate it to an outside player of his stature. And that’s what makes this free-agent situation so intriguing. It’s potentially addition by subtraction if a suitor succeeds in luring Iguodala away. That would not only improve the team that secures him, but it would also improve the league’s chances of gaining ground on the Warriors.

