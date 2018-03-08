Report: Anthony Davis Day-To-Day With Left Ankle Sprain

An MRI taken Thursday revealed Anthony Davis has a sprained left ankle, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski. He should be returning to action soon:

MRI results on New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis’ left ankle revealed a sprain, league source tells ESPN. He’s day to day and doubtful for Friday game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

The Pelicans superstar suffered the injury during Wednesday’s 114-101 victory over the Kings.

With DeMarcus Cousins out for the season, AD has taken his game to another level, leading New Orleans to 38-26 and fourth in the West.

He is averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

