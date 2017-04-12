A snooty West Hollywood eatery reportedly turned away Anthony Davis when he showed up in a hoodie Monday night.

The Katana doorman apparently wouldn’t let the All-Star forward and some of his teammates grab a bite at the Japanese restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis even offered to spend a fortune to rent the private room! https://t.co/BvKPTzhxcC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 12, 2017

The place’s dress code does specify that “beachwear, athletic tops and T-shirts . . . are not permitted in the restaurant.”

Per the NY Post:

Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans forward and MVP of the All-Star game, was turned away from a hip Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood for wearing a team hoodie. A witness said, “Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.’ He said he couldn’t take off the hoodie because he was wearing a sleeveless T-shirt underneath. Davis even offered to spend a fortune to rent the private room, but the doorman said, ‘No you can’t come in wearing a hoodie.’ So Davis got back in his SUV and left, and only then did the restaurant manager come running out, freaking out at the doorman.” The Pelicans were in LA to play the Lakers on Tuesday night, although Davis was out with a sore knee.

Related

Report: Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook Could End Up on the Lakers