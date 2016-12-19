Blake Griffin will undergo minor right knee surgery, according to multiple published reports.
The All-Star forward is expected to be out for three-to-six weeks.
Clippers' Blake Griffin could undergo knee surgery, miss 3-6 weeks https://t.co/fgSwAGLBeY
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 19, 2016
Griffin is putting up averages of 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the 20-8 Clippers.
Per the LA Times:
The surgery would be to remove loose bodies in the knee, which can be small fragments of cartilage or bone. The recovery time for the surgery would be three to six weeks.
Griffin, who leads the Clippers with 21 points per game, missed a Dec. 10 win over the Pelicans because of knee soreness. Before that game, after announcing Griffin was out, Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said the soreness was “nothing big.” Griffin did return to the lineup two days later, and finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assist in the Clippers’ 117-110 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.
The seventh-year power forward played in just 35 games last season because injuries to his left quad and right hand. […] “We’re just not going to take any chances with anyone,” Rivers said after he ruled Griffin out for the Pelicans game eight days ago. “And it’s not that big of a deal; we just feel like it’s a long season.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus