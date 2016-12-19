Blake Griffin will undergo minor right knee surgery, according to multiple published reports.

The All-Star forward is expected to be out for three-to-six weeks.



Clippers' Blake Griffin could undergo knee surgery, miss 3-6 weeks https://t.co/fgSwAGLBeY — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 19, 2016

Griffin is putting up averages of 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the 20-8 Clippers.

Per the LA Times:

