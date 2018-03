Shout out Brandon Jennings!

The 28-year-old point guard is signing a deal with Milwaukee for the remainder of the season, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Brandon Jennings is signing a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. His second 10-day contract expired on Friday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2018

In 10 games with the Bucks, Jennings has averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

