Over the weekend, former NBA star and current Nathan Hale high school coach Brandon Roy was reportedly injured in a shooting in California.

Here are the details, per King 5:

He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area. We were told, Roy was an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting. Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.

Get well soon, Brandon.

