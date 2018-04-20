Report: Bucks ‘Frustrated With Jabari Parker’s Immaturity’

Jabari Parker‘s frustration with his role in Milwaukee is no secret, and reportedly, the Bucks’ braintrust is equally unhappy with how the 23-year-old has handled things.

Rumor has it that some in Milwaukee believe Parker is envious of superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Worth noting that multiple coaches have told me the #Bucks are frustrated w/Jabari Parker’s immaturity around a perceived lack of touches. More importantly, they believe that Giannis’ rise has prompted Parker to develop an unhealthy dose of jealousy toward Giannis. https://t.co/cJZS8p8VMT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 18, 2018

Jabari has scored a total of two points through the first two games of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics—both losses—and Milwaukee faces a must-win Game 3 at home tonight.

Per the Journal Sentinel: