Report: Bucks, Sixers, Thunder Interested In Dewayne Dedmon

The 16-37 Atlanta Hawks are in “full-scale sell mode” ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News.

Big man Dewayne Dedmon, who is averaging 10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 23.3 minutes, is apparently the “most coveted” of Atlanta’s available pieces:

Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal. Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one’s giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning. Still, the Bucks have expressed interest, sources told Sporting News, and though the Sixers are expected to make a push for help on the wing, there’s been some interest from Philadelphia, which will have four second-round picks in this year’s draft. Oklahoma City, too, is looking for wing help, but has interest in Dedmon for frontcourt depth.

Deveney further reports that the Pelicans have expressed some interest in 28-year-old guard Kent Bazemore, but negotiations are tough given the $37 million Baze is due over the next two seasons.

The Pelicans have had interest in Bazemore, but the Hawks likely would have to take back Solomon Hill ($26 million over the next two years) and would not be able to get a first-rounder out from New Orleans until 2020. “There’s a dozen teams who could use [Bazemore], but no one wants to pay him that,” one exec said.

