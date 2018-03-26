Report: Bulls Sign Sean Kilpatrick To Three-Year, $6.2M Deal

by March 26, 2018
508

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year deal worth $6.2 million, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Kilpatrick, 28, has spent time with the Nets, Bucks and Clippers this season. Through 43 outings, he’s averaged 4.4 points in 9.9 minutes.

Last year, the sharpshooter posted 13.1 points per game for Brooklyn.

