Report: Bulls Sign Sean Kilpatrick To Three-Year, $6.2M Deal

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year deal worth $6.2 million, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2M deal, with team options on next two seasons. As part of salary maneuvering, Bulls signed Kilpatrick as part of mid level exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2018

Kilpatrick, 28, has spent time with the Nets, Bucks and Clippers this season. Through 43 outings, he’s averaged 4.4 points in 9.9 minutes.

Last year, the sharpshooter posted 13.1 points per game for Brooklyn.

RELATED

Sean Kilpatrick Talks Juice Lab, Working Out With Kevin Durant and Brooklyn’s Offseason