Carmelo Anthony and his camp are reportedly feeling “pretty confident” that a trade between New York and Houston will eventually be worked out.

“I’m told that Carmelo feels pretty confident at this point that a deal will get worked out to Houston but the teams to date are nowhere near the finish because it’s so tough for the Knicks and Rockets to get a deal together one-to-one. So it looks like there is going to have to be a third team involved. Probably Ryan Anderson is going to have to be moved on to that third team for this deal to happen. I think everyone involved wants it to happen, it’s just a matter of putting a deal together that the Knicks are amendable to and that the Rockets are amendable too.”

The Knicks, meanwhile, continue to bumble along with an incomplete front-office.

Former Cavs GM David Griffin pulled out of the running to replace Phil Jackson after New York refused to allow him to hire his own staff and have full control over basketball decisions.

Per ESPN:

For now, [Current GM Steve] Mills will turn his attention to trading Carmelo Anthony, finding a veteran point guard and figuring out how to make the organization’s relationship with Kristaps Porzingis work going forward. On the point guard front, the Knicks are looking at several different veterans and hope to bring one in on a short-term deal. One free agent they’ve remained in touch with is Rajon Rondo, per sources. There is interest from both sides, sources say. On the Anthony front, the Knicks and Anthony feel good about the possibility of completing a deal that sends him out of New York, according to sources. The Knicks and Rockets have talked about an Anthony trade recently, with [Adrian] Wojnarowski reporting that “the Rockets have been persistent in their pursuit of Anthony, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Paul and James Harden in Houston and the Knicks do not imagine a scenario where [Tim] Hardaway is sharing the floor with Anthony to start the season.” Any deal that would send Anthony to Houston is a complex one in which a third team is likely needed. It is unclear at this point where talks are, but it doesn’t appear that any deal is imminent. What is clear is that the Anthony trade or buyout — one of the most important moves in the recent history of the Knicks — will be Mills’ deal to make.

