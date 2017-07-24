Could Carmelo Antnony end up in OKC after all?

According to the latest rumor, Melo and the Thunder are “officially circling each other.”

Have a scoop – OKC and Carmelo are officially circling each other. OKC's Troy Weaver recruited Melo to Cuse + has known him since DMV days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 24, 2017

The Houston Rockets remain the favorites to land Anthony once he’s dealt from New York.

Per The Oklahoman: