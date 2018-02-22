Report: Cavaliers ‘What If?’ Discussion About Kyrie Irving Served As ‘Tipping Point’

The final straw for Kyrie Irving in Cleveland was reportedly a “what if?” discussion held by members of the front office, coaches, and team staff members about his future, according to ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin:

On the day of the NBA draft back in June, just days after Cleveland parted ways with former GM David Griffin, a robust Cavs contingent made up of front-office personnel, coaches and team support staff members held an impromptu, “what if?” discussion about Kyrie Irving’s future, multiple team sources confirmed to ESPN. The discussion, characterized as “small talk” by one source familiar with its content, was less a formal straw poll of what the Cavs should do with their All-Star point guard should trade opportunities present themselves, and more of a thought exercise anticipating what the market could bear for a player of Irving’s caliber.

Nonetheless, when Irving learned of this conversation, he made his formal trade request:

The talk got back to Irving, multiple team sources told ESPN, and that served as the tipping point that led to Irving formally requesting a trade a little more than two weeks later.

One source with knowledge of the meeting told McMenamin that it was “sloppy” and handled poorly based on how sensitive the topic was.

Now with the 40-19 Boston Celtics, Kyrie is averaging 24.7 points and 5.0 assists per game.

