The Cavaliers have reportedly explored trades involving veteran guard JR Smith, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer‘s Terry Pluto:

I have heard J.R. Smith is being offered to various teams. Smith is paid $13.7 million this season, with $14.7 million in 2018-19. He has a $15.7 million salary ($3.9 million guaranteed) for 2019-20.

The 32-year-old Smith has been with the Cavs since 2014 and is averaging 7.8 points in 29.8 minutes per game this season.

