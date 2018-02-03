Report: Cavaliers Open To Trading Brooklyn Pick But Not For ‘Short-Term Answer’

As the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches, the Cavaliers are reportedly willing to part ways with the Brooklyn draft pick acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal, but not for a short-term answer, according to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

1. I keep hearing the Cavs absolutely won’t trade the Brooklyn draft pick. That’s not true. I’ve heard from top league sources the Cavs will do it — but not for a short-term answer such as DeAndre Jordan. That’s because Jordan can become a free agent at the end of the season. 2. The Cavs would trade the pick for a younger player who is under team control for a few years. But they are willing to deal their own first-round pick in 2018 for the right short-term fix.

The Cavs have struggled through the first 50 games and are currently third in the East with a 30-20 record.

What moves should they make?

